By Moses Kyeyune.

President Yoweri Museveni has directed the Minister for East African Affairs Al Haj Kirunda Kivejinja to get in touch with families of the four Kenyan pilgrims who died on their journey to Namugongo.

The pilgrims were knocked dead by a speeding taxi. The President says since the deceased met their death on Ugandan soil, the government must condole with their families.

He is delivering his annual state of the nation address.