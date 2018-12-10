Museveni not a consultant on corruption – FDC

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change have said that president Museveni is not an expert how to fight corruption I’m the country since he has failed to minimize the vice in the country.

This followed Museveni announcing to address the national this afternoon on how he plans to end corruption.

Addressing journalists at the party offices in Najjanakumbi, the party deputy secretary General Harold Kaija says that all the major corruption scandals including the Chogm scandal, katosi road and Temagalo among others involve government officials but president Museveni has not done anything.

He says that big people have gone unpunished and the corruption cases are very rampant in the country hence

Museveni has nothing to address the nation since he has failed.