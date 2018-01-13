Museveni – no one can disturb the peace enjoyed by Ugandans

By Benjamin Jumbe:

President Yoweri Museveni has said that no one can disturb the peace enjoyed by Ugandans following the great sacrifices made by the people of Uganda.

He made the remark while speaking at the memorial mass of the late Prince Bernard Richard Olanya Lagony and other members of his family in Bunga Raa village, Koch Goma Sub-county, Nwoya District.

The President was eulogizing Prince Bernard Richard Olanya Lagony and Okot Ogoni the two peace emissaries abducted and killed on June 10, 1996 in Pagik village, Cwero Sub-county in Nwoya district by Kony rebels who they had gone to discuss peace with.

The President said that no sensible person should kill peace envoys because they leave behind their colleagues who avenge the death.

He said that the government would offer assistance to families of other liberators that were killed for their efforts to ensure peace in the area.

Gulu Diocese Archbishop John Baptist Odama who led the memorial mass urged the congregation to pray for peace in homes, country and in the world.