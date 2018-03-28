Museveni meets Umeme officials, discuss high power tariffs

By Monitor Correspondent.

President Museveni yesterday met with officials from electricity distributor, Umeme at State House, Entebbe.

Mr Museveni and the four officials led by Umeme Board Chairperson, Mr Patrick Bitature discussed the increasing power tariffs levied by the power distributor.

Other members included the company’s managing director Mr Selestino Babungi, one of the board members Mr Gerald Ssendaula and the Chief Operation Officer Ms Florence Nsubuga.

Recently, Mr Museveni blocked the renewal Umeme’s contract and demanded for answers on why consumers are still paying high rates for electricity.

In a letter to the Energy Minister, Ms Irene Muloni, the President also directed that a cheaper option of modernizing, expanding, transmitting and distributing of power be found.