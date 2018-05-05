Museveni meets religious leaders, pledges to support Council

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has pledged to support the Inter Religious Council with Shs.5bn to facilitate the promotion of wealth creation among the believers.

He made the commitment while meeting a 60-man strong delegation of members of the Inter-Religious Council in Uganda, led by their Chairman, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje who is also the Mufti of Uganda.

He said faith organizations are also affected by poverty among their congregations adding that there is no way development projects of religious groups can prosper when the followers are wallowing in poverty.

He called on the Members of Parliament to think more about the promotion and development of the welfare of 40 million Ugandans instead of working to increase their remunerations, stressing the crucial need to budget in a disciplined manner.

The Inter-Religious Council Chairman, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje, stressed the need to consolidate the prevailing peace in the country.

The meeting was a follow-up on a recent familiarization tour by the religious leaders to the Districts of Ibanda, Kiruhuura and Masaka that involved the monitoring of the NRM Government’s Operation Wealth Creation Programme.