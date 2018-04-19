Museveni meets Prince William

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has met the Duke of Cambridge Prince William.

According to the presidential press secretary Linda Nabusayi, the two discussed wildlife conservation and protection and issues to do with youth in Development.

The President who is in the United Kingdom for the 25th Commonwealth Heads of government meeting that starts today.

He is accompanied by his daughter Patience Rwabwogo Museveni.

The official opening of the summit is to take place at the Buckingham Palace today.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting is a biennial summit of the heads of government from all Commonwealth nations and will be running for two days under the theme,“Towards a common future”.