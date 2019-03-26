Museveni meets Obasanjo

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has held talks with former President of Nigeria, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo.

During the meeting that took place at State House, Nakasero, before the president left for South Africa, Museveni and his guests discussed issues of regional and continental importance especially those related to trade.

President Yoweri Museveni is in South Africa attending a 2-day solidarity conference hosted by the Southern Africa Development Conference (SADC) in Pretoria to with the Saharawi Democratic Arab Republic.

During the solidarity conference, SADC Heads of State and Government are expected to express the region’s support for decolonization and self-determination for Western Sahara on the basis of the values and principles that have guided the quest for independence throughout Africa.