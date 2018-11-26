Museveni lectures regional partners on water conservation

By Moses Kyeyune.

President Yoweri Museveni has urged regional economic players to foster water conservation as a major undertaking towards environmental protection.

Museveni has this morning been speaking at the Blue Economy summit currently underway at the Kenya International Conference Center in Nairobi.

Museveni has said that 60 percent of the rain enjoyed within the East African region comes from the ocean, while only 40 percent comes from the local wetlands and rivers.

Citing Uganda’s case, Museveni says that the country has started war against bad fishing and that smarter ways such as the installation of surface radars on the lake shores have created results, and that this, added to the electronic registration of boats operating on the lakes, a lot more will be achieved.

His Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta has said that oceans are the heart of the planet and that there must be deliberate undertakings to safeguard them.

The summit seeks to draw actions against illegal fishing and marine conservation strategies.