Museveni launches presidential initiative of health eating

By Damali Mukhaye.

President Museveni has launched a healthy eating and lifestyle initiative to educate Ugandans on how to leave healthily.

Statics from the ministry of health show that there is an increasing trend of obesity and associated non-communicable disease among the population with at least one in every 4 Ugandan being obese.

Speaking at the National second Physical Activity day at Kololo airstrip President Museveni, said that if the country strives to create behavior change among the people, they will be able to prevent some diseases which have killed many.

It is from this that he has appealed to all Ugandans to eat foods free of fat and also no regular checkups plus make exercise a daily routine.