Museveni & Kagame sign MOU on security

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, have signed a memorandum of understanding on regional cooperation and security.

The pact was signed today in Luanda, Angola during the second Quadripartite summit, which was convened to find a lasting solution to the existing differences between Uganda and Rwanda .

A Rwandan Government official confirmed the signing of the agreements at the end of the summit chaired by Angola’s president João Lourenço and attended by President Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo

The signing was also witnessed by President Sassou Nguesso of Congo Brazzaville.

Since February this year, Rwanda and Uganda have had trade tensions, which culminated into Rwanda closing its border point at Gatuna.