Museveni inaugurates new National Expert Task force

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has inaugurate the National Expert Task force for the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The team to be headed by former works and transport Minister Eng John Nasasira comprises of scientists and experts from various fields including ICT, education and economics among others.

Speaking at the inauguration this evening at state house Entebbe, said development of science and technology is fundamental and pivotal for development

He however said it should be integrated holistically and not in isolation further imploring the new team to have coordinated efforts

Meanwhile speaking at the same event the minister for ICT Frank Tumwebaze said committee will help domesticate all aspects of the industrial revolution and review all existing policies in place as he elaborates