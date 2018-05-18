Museveni in Mozambique on a 3 day state visit

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni and his Mozambique counterpart Filipe Jacinto Nyusi have reiterated their commitment to the economic integration of Africa.

This followed bilateral talks held in Mozambique’ capital Maputo where president Museveni is on a 3 day state visit.

In a joint communique released after the bilateral talks, the leaders said that this would accelerate economic transformation, industrialization and improvement of people’s lives

Meanwhile both leaders agreed to the establishment of a joint Mozambique-Uganda Business Forum that will bring together respective private sectors to seize opportunities for trade and investment in both countries

The two leaders witnessed the signing of a general cooperation agreement which will see both countries cooperate in areas of defence, tourism, diplomacy and trade, with a Joint Ministerial Commission to meet in Kampala in August this year to concretize this agreement.

The agreement was signed by Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kutesa and Jose Pacheco of Mozambique.

Currently, Uganda exports goods and services to Mozambique worth $154,000 while Mozambique’s exports to Uganda stand at $5.12 million.