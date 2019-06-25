Museveni in China for a 4-day working visit

By Damali Mukhaye.

President Museveni has arrived in Beijing, China for a 4-day working visit.

According to Museveni’s press secretary Don Wanyama, he is set to hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Xinping and other investors in the areas of energy, agriculture, infrastructure, oil and gas, security, among others.

Wanyama adds that the president will also visit Hunan Province, where he will be chief guest at the opening ceremony of the first ever China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, where Ugandan products will be on exhibition.

The two countries will sign six trade agreements meant deepen the political, social and economic cooperation.