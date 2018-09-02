Museveni in China on a working visit

By Benjamin Jumbe………….

President Yoweri Museveni is in China on a working visit during which he will attend the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation.

He is among African presidents and heads of government in the Chinese City of Beijing for the high-level summit hosted by the Chinese government.

African leaders already in Beijing have held different levels of talks with their Chinese counterparts signing deals and also meeting investors.

The Forum for Africa-China Cooperation summit is a meeting between Africa and China largely premised on ways to increase diplomatic, economic and bilateral ties.

The 2 day summit officially kicking off tomorrow September 3 is under the theme “China and Africa: Toward an Even Stronger Community with a Shared Future through Win-Win Cooperation.”