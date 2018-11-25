Museveni hosts Somali counterpart

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Museveni has commended his Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia counterparts for a timely conclusion of the tripartite agreement.

He was speaking during a meeting with his Somali counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed who was on a one day official visit to Uganda at State House, Entebbe.

President Museveni said this agreement will ensure peace, stability and boost the economies of the three countries particularly Somalia, given her strategic location.

During the meeting the two presidents reviewed areas of cooperation particularly in peace and security, defence, education, trade and investment, with a commitment to strengthening ties.

Meanwhile Somali President Mohamed commended the cooperation in defense and the support extended by the African Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) in the transformation process of Somalia.