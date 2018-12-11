Museveni hits at critics on corruption fight

By Moses Kyeyune.

President Museveni has hit at critics who poke holes in his anti-corruption approaches, calling them sadists.

Museveni was responding to public criticism that he had made many pronouncements to fight corruption, but the lack of political will and the belief that thugs hide behind him.

He says that such claims are ungrounded because many people implicated in graft including politicians have been prosecuted.

The President last evening launched an anti-corruption coordinating office, where the Corruption Monitoring Unit headed by Lt Col Edith Nakalema will sit.