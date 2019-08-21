Museveni heads to Angola for Rwanda talks

By Moses Kyeyune

President Yoweri Museveni has this morning left for Angola’s capital Luanda, where he is set to meet with Paul Kagame of neighboring Rwanda.

The talks will also be attended by Democratic Republic of Congo’s President, Felix Tshisekedi.

The President, in his tweet says that the summit is “part of the continuation of the dialoguing process aimed at finding a lasting solution to the different regional issues.”

The President’s Principal Private Secretary, in a separate tweet has indicated that the summit will deliberate on “Security and how to end recurrent conflict in the Great Lakes Region.”

Uganda and Rwanda are suffering a trade impasse that has lasted about five months arising from the closure of the main transit Katuna border line by Rwandan authorities.

On the other hand, Rwanda, Uganda and DR Congo are embroiled in counter accusations of harbouring dissidents.