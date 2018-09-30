Museveni halts increment of public servants allowances

Benjamin Jumbe.

The minister of Finance Matia Kasaija has confirmed government’s move to stop the increment of allowances and emoluments for public servants.

This follows concern raised by President Museveni following cabinet’s approval of new rates for public servants after approval of the budget for the year 2018/19.

The president in a letter dated 30th August is said to have directed the Prime Minister Dr Rugunda to convene cabinet earlier this month and reverse the decision.

Now speaking to Kfm Minister Kasaija without giving details said the new rates have since been reversed arguing that cabinet had over looked some issues .

Efforts to reach the minister of public service concerning this matter have so far been fruitless.