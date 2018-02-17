Museveni hails SDA leader for promoting development

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Yoweri Museveni has hailed the Seventh Day Adventists (SDA) Church for promoting health and wellbeing of its members.

Addressing the congregation at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds at a special service led by the SDA world leader Pastor Dr. Ted Wilson this morning, the president has lauded the church for emulating Jesus by feeding the hungry and healing the sick.

He added that these pillars of the SDA church are not different from those of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Earlier, while meeting Pr. Wilson at State House Entebbe on Friday, President Museveni said he was to instruct that no exams are held on Saturday in Uganda.

The president made the commitment in response to a request by the Seventh Day Adventist Church World leader Pastor.

President Museveni said more measures would be taken to cater for the interests of other Christian denominations that need to be freed from school examinations on Sundays and also for the Muslim community on Fridays.

He said that the remaining 4 days of the week would be sufficient to address examinations’ needs in the country.

Pastor Wilson saluted President Museveni for ensuring freedom of worship for all faiths in Uganda and also commended Government of Uganda for its contribution to the welfare of the refugee community now living in the country.

The SDA Church leader and wife Mrs. Nancy Wilson are in Uganda for a 4-day pastoral visit.

The Uganda SDA Union leader, Bishop Daniel Maate along with leaders from Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and South Sudan, attended the meeting among others.