Museveni flags off Uganda sports teams

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Museveni has emphasized the need for sports men and women to maintain fitness, discipline as well as building a character of resilience if they are to succeed in their endeavors.

The president was flagging off over 800 Ugandan athletes who will represent the country in the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools’ Games scheduled to take place from 15th to 25th August in Arusha, Tanzania

During the ceremony that took place at State House in Entebbe, the president urged them to work together to achieve much in what they do.

Meanwhile the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, expressed her confidence that the team will achieve success in its endeavors.

The teams flagged off comprise footballers, basketball, volley ball and handball players among other disciplines.