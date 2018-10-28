Museveni faults opposition for police brutality

By Barbara Nalweyiso.

President Yoweri Museveni has blamed police brutality on opposition politicians who convince people to riot.

While commissioning St Andrew’s church of Namukozi Diocese in Mityana Municipality Museveni said whenever police tries to create calm in face of riots, people turn against them something that culminates into brutality.

He also pledged to help families who lost their beloved ones during the riot on 19th of September of this year.

Police fired live bullets on that fateful day to soccer fans who were heading to Kyagwe Mukono to support their team.