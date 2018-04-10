Museveni eulogises Winnie Mandela

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

President Yoweri Museveni has hailed the late Winnie Mandela for sacrificing her life at a very tender age to liberate South Africa from apartheid.

While visiting South African commission this afternoon to sign a condolence book opened in her honor, Museveni said that when the late Nelson Mandela was jailed as a young man, his wife Winnie become the face of the African National Congress, inspiring other black people to fight for their country.

He says even though she’s gone, Winnie Mandela she has left a legacy that will remain at the center of South African history.

Winnie Mandela who died last week will be laid to rest on Saturday.