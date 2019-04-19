Museveni drops Isoke, appoints Byenkya as ULS Boss

By Moses Kyeyune.

President Yoweri Museveni has appointed ex Hoima district Woman MP Beatrice Nyakaisiki Byenkya as new Uganda Land Commission boss, replacing BagumaIsoke.

Isoke has served at the helm of the Commission, a body charged with managing government (public) land for close to six years.

In a letter dated April 8, 2019 addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Museveni also named new members to the commission, only retaining only Charles Muhoozi.

There are no reasons as to why the old Commission was almost entirely dissolved.

The new members include former Iganga district chairperson Asuma Kyafu former Gulu university Vice Chancellor Prof Nyeko Pen-Mogi and Ms Stella Achan.

The President also appointed former Kabale Town Clerk Mr Rukiika Bujara as a member of the commission.