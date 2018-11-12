Museveni donates 200 million to St Henry’s collage

By Ivan Kimbowa.

President Yoweri Museveni has donated another batch of Shs 200 million he pledged for the construction of the new modern science laboratory at St Henry’s collage, Kitovu Masaka.

The pledge delivered by the state House controller Ms Lucy Nakyobe, on Sunday during a dedication mass of senior six candidates led by the Kitovu Diocesan Vicar General Msgr Serverus Jjumba at the school chapel on Sunday.

Ms Nakyobe said fulfilling the presidential pledge reduces on the burden of parents contributing towards the construction of the laboratory and enhance sciences.

Ms Nakyobe also handed over an ambulance to Kyamuliibwa Health Center VI received by its Governing Board Chairperson Charles Kiberu.