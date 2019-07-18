Museveni directs Anite to audit UTL

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Yoweri Museveni has directed the State Minister for Privatization and Investment Evelyn Anite to institute an audit into the activities of Uganda Telecommunication Limited (UTL).

In a letter dated July 16, 2019, Museveni says the audit should confirm or clear some of the allegations he heard against managers of the telecom company.

The president had earlier declined the request by Anite to replace the Uganda Telecom (UTL) administrator Bemanya Twebaze.

Museveni instead said that government has been in the process of identifying suitable investors to partner to revamp UTL as opposed to divesting it.

Anite had written to the Attorney general William Byaruhanga asking him to apply to court for change of Bemanya as the UTL administrator.

She claimed that government had encountered considerable difficulties dealing with him and that they had completely lost confidence in his ability to continue serving in that capacity.

