Museveni declines handing over Nakasongola airport

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has declined a request to handover the Nakasongola airport to Civil Aviation Authority.

The request was made by the Authority’s board chairman Edward Mike Ndawula as the country received the 2 new bombadier aircraft of Uganda airlines at Entebbe airport.

Ndawula said the country has only one international airport which is Entebbe arguing that if government hands over Nakasongola airport in which the CAA has so far invested 30 bn, it can be upgraded to become the country’s second International airport.

However the president advised CAA to drop the idea of taking over Nakasongola, proposing that it looks at other airports like Gulu and others.

Related Stories………….

The 1st batch of Uganda Airlines jets touch down