Museveni commissions electric fence in QENP

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has commissioned a 10-km long electric fence covering the periphery of a section of Queen Elizabeth National Park

This is part of measures taken by government to keep away wildlife animals from raiding farmers’ crops and a fulfillment of the president’s promise to the communities when he last visited Rubirizi District.

President Museveni informed the gathering at Kyenzaza playground in Rubirizi District that the target is to cover 40 Kms between Kicwamba and Kigarama adding that in the future government will also install CCTV cameras for surveillance purposes against poaching activities.

He warned the communities neighboring Queen Elizabeth National Park to avoid tampering with the electric powered fence saying anyone who does that risks being electrocuted.

Meanwhile the minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu expressed confidence that the electric fence will go along way in dealing with the Human wildlife Conflict.

He clarified that the fence is very effective because it serves to shock and scare away animals but not to kill them.