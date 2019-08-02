Museveni challenges Opposition to mobilize masses against poverty

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has urged opposition to mobilize masses against poverty.

Addressing a conference of Kasese District local leaders in Rwenzori at Kyakasinga playground in Kasese Municipality yesterday,President strongly criticized the opposition political groups fond of mixing issues of the welfare of citizens with politics, leaving them in poverty.

He, therefore, stressed that politics and people’s life should be separated.

Museveni is currently in the Rwenzori Sub-Region to continue his countrywide campaign of mobilizing and sensitizing the people of Uganda about wealth and job creation at household level to banish poverty from their homes.

Musevenisaid 70% of people in Kasese District still work for the stomach further telling Kasese District local leaders that growing coffee is the best choice to make tangible profits for a family.

The President also agreed with Kasese District Council proposal to split present day Kasese District and create another district because of the peculiar physical features that characterize the area.