Museveni challenges Khazakistan investors to construct processing facility for minerals

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has challenged a delegation of Kazakhstan investors to construct a processing facility for minerals in Uganda.

He was meeting with a delegation from the Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation that called on him at State House.

The company’s Chief Executive Benedict Sobotka during the meeting expressed interest in investing in the mining industry in Uganda particularly in the extraction of copper and cobalt.

The President stressed that when minerals are not fully processed but exported in raw form, government loses out on revenue hence the need for a processing facility.

Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation is a leading private multinational diversified natural resources’ company with operations in Africa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Zambia and South Africa. Elsewhere, the company operates in Russia, Brazil and China.