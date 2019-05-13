Museveni calls for patience from nurses and midwives over their remuneration

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has called for patience from nurses and midwives among other public servants with assurances that government is committed to gradual enhancement of their remuneration.

Presiding over International Nurses Day celebrations at Kyamate Secondary School grounds in Ntungamo Municipality, the President said it was not wise for government to spend the biggest proportion of the national revenue on salaries and forget developing the country’s infrastructure that forms the backbone of the national economic development.

He reminded them that salary increment cannot be done at the expense of the country’s development programmesarguing that only a better national economy can guarantee the sustainability and progress of any nation.

He advised civil servants to stop clamouring for comparable remuneration of all Civil Servants noting that government had made a decision to give enhanced payment to scientists to save the country from brain drain.

The President also pledged that government will give lunch allowance to all nurses and midwives in government hospitals as a way of motivating them and enhancing health service delivery.