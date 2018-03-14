Museveni calls for investment in Africa at the WCO Global AEO Conference

By Ndhaye Moses.

President Yoweri Museveni has asked the over 1000 delegates attending the ongoing world customs organization conference to invest in Africa particularly in the east African region.

Museveni says currently there over 180 million people in the East African community region a market which needs to be exploited.

He says currently the East African Member States are reviewing their restrictive tax laws to ensure that the region transforms its economic development.

He says some of the sectors which the region needs to embrace is the industrial sector, tourism among others.

Over 1000 delegates from over 169 countries are in Kampala for the 4th World Customs Organisation Authorised Econnomic Operator(AEO) conference.

AEO- is an arrangement that gives preferential treatment like reduced inspection and faster clearance of goods to businesses which comply with customs laws and regulations

The commissioner General URA Doris Akol says Uganda was chosen to host this high level event, the first of its kind in Africa because it has the most mature AEO program on the continent..

Some of the delegates attending the conference are, from countries such as Spain, Mexico, South Korea, Turkey amongst those from the East African Member States.