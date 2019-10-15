Museveni calls for commitment on South Sudan peace talks

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Yoweri Museveni has strongly urged political leaders in Africa to work for peace & prosperity of their people.

The President was at the launch of the Sudan peace talks in South Sudan where he said leaders should stop wasting time on retrogressive sectarian issues like identity of tribe.

The two-month peace talks convened by the President of South Sudan Salva Kiir are aimed at bringing together the leaders of the Transitional Council of the govt of Sudan represented at the meeting by General Abdel Fatah Burhan & over 9 opposition parties in the country.

The South Sudan conflict started in December 2013 between forces of the government and opposition forces when President Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar and ten others of attempting a coup d’état.

Several peace agreements aimed at ending the war that has claimed lives of an estimated 400,000 people and displacing millions have so far not yielded fruit, prompting regional leaders to rethink their strategy to pacify Africa’s youngest state.