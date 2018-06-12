Museveni calls for a joint effort to solve the the current insecurity problem

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

President Yoweri Museveni has asked Ugandans to stop addressing the current insecurity as a military problem, calling for a joint effort to solve the problem.

Addressing mourners at the final sendoff of former Arua Municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Abiriga yesterday, the president said assassins cannot be eliminated by deploying many security personnel, but by mass citizenry awareness working together to address the issue.

He however added that to achieve this, some restraints will be exercised especially in terms of media control to limit propaganda.