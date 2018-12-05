Museveni blames weak laws on corruption

The president of Uganda has cited weak laws as the reason behind persistent corruption in Uganda.

This comes at the time when Ugandans are being rallied to join government to fight syndicated corruption in Uganda.

Speaking during the national Anti-corruption dialogue in Kampala organized by transparency international, President Yoweri Museveni said that even though

Public wants to see sacking of alleged corrupt leaders, but prosecuting laws are still weak.

He said that unless parliament strengthen laws that prosecute corrupt civil servants, all efforts will not be fruitful.