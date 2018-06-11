Museveni bans wearing of hoods

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

President Yoweri Museveni has banned all motorists from covering their heads while driving or riding.

Addressing mourners at the burial of slain Ibrahim Abiriga in Lukudu village Arua district , Museveni said some wrong elements are using such hoods on their jackets to disguise after committing a crime.

He says the ban is one of the ways criminality will be stopped in the country.

Museveni added that those who killed Abiriga were wearing hoods something that made it difficult to be identified.

The president meanwhile says effective today all cyclists in Uganda will have to acquire new helmets with reflective numbers at the back.

Ibrahim Abiriga and his brother Saidi Buga who were shot dead on Friday 8th June a few kilometers from their home in Kawanda, Wakiso district have today been laid to rest at Rhino camp.