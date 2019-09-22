Museveni attacks judiciary over granting bail to murder suspects

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Museveni has re-echoed his call on the judiciary to stop granting bail to murder suspects.

It comes at a time cases of kidnap and murder have increased in the recent parts in different parts of the country.

Speaking at local artiste Catherine Kusasira’s music concert in Kampala, the president said continued release of these suspects by the judiciary is undermining efforts to check this vice.

President Museveni maintains that a person who kills another should be hanged.

According to Uganda’s constitution a person is innocent until proven guilty.