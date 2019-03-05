Museveni assents to National environment Act 2019

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has assented to the National Environment Act 2019.

The piece of legislation was passed by parliament in November last year seeking to repeal the National Environment Act Cap.153 and replace it with a law that conforms to existing Government policies and other relevant laws.

The development has been confirmed by the president’s press secretary Linda Nabusayi.

Speaking to Kfm, Nabusayi said the president assented to it on 24th February 2019.

The new law will see corporate companies that litter plastic waste paying a penalty of 10 million shillings while for pollution and emission of the environment, one could face up to 15 years of imprisonment or pay 1 million shillings.