Museveni asks Kutesa to explain “US Bribe”

By Moses Kyeyune.

Uganda foreign affairs minister Sam Kutesa will have to explain allegations of pocketing $500, 000 (Shs1.8 billion) in a US scam, President Museveni has said.

Museveni was last evening addressing the media on matters pertaining the fight on corruption.

This comes after US based court on Thursday convicted Patrick Ho Chi Ping, the man accused of compromising Mr Kutesa by the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The convict allegedly offered the bribe and gifts to President Museveni through Kutesa, to secure support for China Energy Fund Committee, a Shanghai-based rising star of China’s energy industry.

However, Museveni says that Kutesa, in his own confession said, the money was meant for charity, a matter that is being investigated by the government.

Related Stories………..

US court convicts Sam Kutesa accomplice