Museveni asked not to approve loan

By Prossy kisakye.

Kawempe division mayor Dr Emmanuel Serunjogi has expressed disappointment with parliament for approving the 1.3 trillion shilling loan for construction of a specialized hospital in Lubowa, Wakiso District.

Parliament last week passed the loan which will be given to an investor to construct the hospital government says will be for treatment of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Serunjogi says government should instead concentrate on rehabilitating the existing hospitals in the country other than borrowing such a huge amount for a private investor.

President Museveni addressing the NRM parliamentary Caucus in Kyankwanzi last week applauded the members for passing the loan .