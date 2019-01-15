Museveni advises unemployed graduates to join comedy

By Damali Mukhaye

President Museveni has asked fresh graduates from Makerere University and other universities to become musicians or comedians as an alternative if they fail to get employment.

Speaking during the 69th graduation ceremony, Museveni advised graduates from the college of humanities and social sciences to focus on management skills since they can also become managers while others should join the music or comedy industry like MP Kato Lubwama.

According to the president, graduates in science-related disciplines should not cry of unemployment since the country needs more than 80,000 doctors to achieve the World Health Organization goal and yet the current doctors are only 5000.