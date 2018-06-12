Museveni – Abiriga could have been assassinated because of his commitment to the NRM

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has said there is a high probability that the killing of Arua Municipality Mp Col Ibrahim Abiriga was a political assassination because of his commitment to the NRM.

In a letter released last evening, the president said while investigations go on, personal motives for the murder cannot be ruled out.

He however says the killers have miscalculated and shown their bankruptcy noting that assassination will not help them.

He says to urgently respond to the rising criminality the government has already started diverting reasonable chunks of money to close gaps in the anti-crime infrastructure giving assurance that the criminals in the towns will be defeated as others in the bush were defeated.

He says for organised criminals, armed with rifles, collective security with cameras, patrol cars, foot standing patrols and other technical solutions are the way forward.

He said Abiriga has joined the glorious list of our warriors who fell in the struggle that contributed to the victory of the NRM and the people of Uganda

