Munyagwa to hold first sitting as COSASE chair 

By Moses Kyeyune.

It is day one for Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa as chairperson at the helm of the House Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises.

Munyagwa took over from Bugweri county’s Abdu Katuntu after a controversial term of office that ended on February 21 this year.

There is no further guessing on the committee leadership, but will Munyagwa keep foot with his predecessor?

The MP who is comically known as Mugati gwabatta will this morning be facing off with officials the Uganda Revenue Authority on a number of queries.

