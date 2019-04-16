Munyagwa kicks URA officials out of COSASE sitting

By Moses Kyeyune.

Officials from the Uganda Revenue Authority have this afternoon been kicked out of a committee sitting, chaired by Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa, after they turned up without the commissioner general, Doris Akol.

The House Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises, was today slated to receive responses from the Commissioner General on anomalies highlighted in the auditor general’s report of 2014.

The report raises a number of red flags ranging from under declaration of taxes, uncollected debt and mismanagement of goods impounded by URA officials.

However, when they turned up, the delegation from URA led by Henry Saka, the Commissioner domestic taxes, informed the Committee that Akol had traveled to South Africa on a two weeks trip.

Munyagwa says that, only the accounting officer, should give answers and that they have nothing to proceed with, unless Akol shows up.