Munyagwa kicks BoU officials out of COSASE meeting

By Moses Kyeyune

Members of Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) committee have kicked out Bank of Uganda officials led by the deputy governor, Louis Kasekende for appearing without a letter from the accounting officer.

The officials had appeared before MPs led by Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa (to respond to outstanding Auditor General’s queries and accusations relating to the lack of a statutory accounting officer at the Central bank.

Critics argue that BoU officials have for years been executing their duties with impunity due to the gap.

The deputy Governor tried to defend BoU but the lack of documentary evidence complicated matters.

The MPs have ordered BoU officials bring a letter from Secretary to Treasury, Keith Muhakanizi and the sections of the law that appoints the Governor as the accounting officer.