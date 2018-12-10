Muntu’s mew formation awaits approval from EC.

By Damali Mukhaye.

The launch of the new formation of the former forum for democratic change president Mugish Muntu awaits clearance from the electoral commission.

Announcing the new formation Gen Muntu told the country recently that it would be launched before 25th of December when he broke away for FDC to form his own.

Speaking to KFM, the new formation mobiliser Alice Alaso says that they handed in the signatures from across the country to the electoral commission, awaiting clearance before launching it.

She says that they are optimistic that the EC will approve it before 25th so that they can launch it as had planned.