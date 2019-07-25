Muntu Welcomes Bobi Wine’s team

By Mosess Kyeyune.

Alliance for National Transformation National coordinator rtd Maj Gen Gregory Mugisha Muntu has promised cordial relations with Bobi Wine’s People Power task Force.

The pop-star who is also Kyaddondo East MP yesterday unveiled the pressure group’s national coordination team.

Gen Muntu says his party us comfortable sharing resources, financial as well as human, wherever necessary to bring about change in the country.

He also says that as a party, they will coordinate closely in regard to the details of how this will be conducted in the short as well as the medium and long term.

Bobi Wine, says he has been humbled by Gen Muntu’s pledge.

