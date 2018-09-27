Muntu to announce his next move today

By Damali Mukhaye.

The former president of the opposition forum for democratic change is today announcing his next step of action after quitting the party.

Muntu on Tuesday shocked the party when he announced that he is departing the party with some party officials including Alice Alaso, Kasiano wandri among others.

Muntu said that his departure from the party followed his numerous nationwide consultation which informed his decision asserting that he is going to announce what next after quitting the party.

There are reports that Muntu is going to form his own party with other party members he left with.

