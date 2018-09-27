Muntu forms new party after quitting FDC

y Damali mukhaye.

The former president of Forum for Democratic change Gen Mugisha Muntu has formed his own new party which he is set to launch before the end of this year.

Muntu on Tuesday announced that he had left FDC after making numerous nationwide consultations.

Addressing journalists, Muntu says that he has formed his party named “New formation” to join forces with those fighting injustices and dictatorship in the Country.

He says that he will launch it before the 25th of December 2018.

