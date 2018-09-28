Muntu can’t lead this nation

By Abubaker Kirunda.

The Forum for Democratic Change Vice president Salaamu Musumba says the former party president Mugisha Muntu cannot mange to lead Uganda as a president.

Gen Muntu early this week announced that he had quit FDC to form another party he would be naming before the end of the year.

Gen Muntu cited internal wrangles and lack of proper structures as the reasons for his quit.

However, Salaamu Musumba says the failure by Gen Muntu to unite the few members in FDC party as one of the top leaders makes him incompetent to become a president of this nation with millions of people.

She says the party and would however remain strong even when Muntu has left it.

Related Stories…………..

Muntu forms new party after quitting FDC

Former FDC President Rtd Gen Muntu quits Party

Ends item.