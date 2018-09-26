Muntu and team can come back to the party if they wish – Amuriat

By Damali Mukhaye.

The president of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change Patrick Amuriat has lauded the party members who have quit the party together with the former president MajGen Mugisha Muntu for their contribution to the party, saying he wishes them success wherever they will go.

This is after Gen Muntu announced yesterday that he had quit the party he once led, alongside other senior FDC members following nearly 9 months of nationwide consultation.

Amuriat tells KFM that Muntu and his team that includes Alice Alaso and Kasiano Wadri can always return to the party because that where they belong and can best serve this country.

